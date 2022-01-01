Go
Twin Anchors Restaurant image

Twin Anchors Restaurant

Open today 4:30 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1655 N. Sedgwick St

Chicago, IL 60614

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1655 N. Sedgwick St, Chicago IL 60614

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hom Mali

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kanela Breakfast Club

No reviews yet

Welcome to our Virtual Restaurant!

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

No reviews yet

The Black Barrel Tavern is an updated Americana & Brunch fare tavern with a sport friendly attitude. It is a meeting place for patrons of Chicago and those visiting, all are welcome! With our long list of speciality cocktails and craft beer, there is an option for everyone.

Forastero Restaurant

No reviews yet

Korean-Mexican Fare

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Twin Anchors Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston