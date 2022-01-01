Bars & Lounges
American
Twin City Tavern
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
1815 Westport Rd.
Kansas CIty, MO 64111
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
1815 Westport Rd., Kansas CIty MO 64111
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Unforked - Westwood
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Conroy's Public House
Come in and enjoy!
AEP Restaurant
In Kansas City, Aep Restaurant serves elevated regional street (snack) cuisine with a full bar and service in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.