Twin Falls restaurants you'll love
Twin Falls's top cuisines
Must-try Twin Falls restaurants
More about 9 Beans and A Burrito
9 Beans and A Burrito
764 CHENEY DR, Twin Falls
|Popular items
|Flour Tortilla ****Subject to Availability****
|$0.75
A thin round flatbread made from wheat flour. ******Subject to Availability****** orders for 6+ should be confirmed with restaurant
|Fountain Drink - Medium
|$2.30
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Lemonade, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew
|Asada Burrito
|$6.95
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
More about Pandora's Legacy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Pandora's Legacy
233 5th Ave, Twin Falls
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$20.00
House made lasagna with fresh ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, marinara, and flat noodles with option of vegetarian or meat. Served with seasonal vegetables.
More about Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls
Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls
210 2nd Ave S, Twin Falls
More about Maxie's Pizza & Pasta
Maxie's Pizza & Pasta
170 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls
More about Maxies Pizza
Maxies Pizza
170 blue lakes blvd, twin falls
More about Anchor Bistro and Bar
Anchor Bistro and Bar
334 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls