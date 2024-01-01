Chicken sandwiches in Twin Falls
Twin Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
1040 Shoshone st e, Twin Falls
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo
|Western Chicken Sandwich
|$11.59
grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, american & jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, pickle, mayo, BBQ, cajun seasoning
|Mailbu Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
grilled or breaded chicken, ham, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo