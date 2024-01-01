Nachos in Twin Falls
Twin Falls restaurants that serve nachos
More about Redhawk Gastropub
Redhawk Gastropub
330 Canyon Crest Dr, Twin Falls
|Beer Cheese Nachos
|$12.00
More about Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
HAMBURGERS
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
1040 Shoshone st e, Twin Falls
|BLG Nachos
|$0.00
Chicken or barbacoa beef, queso & shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, jalapeño, cilantro on tortilla chips served w/ guacamole & sour cream
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$0.00
Pulled pork, BBQ, queso & shredded cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro, cajun seasoning on tortilla chips served w/ sour cream