Quesadillas in Twin Falls

Twin Falls restaurants
Twin Falls restaurants that serve quesadillas

9 Beans and A Burrito image

 

9 BEANS and A BURRITO

764 CHENEY DR, Twin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Asada - Corn Quesadilla$6.75
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.
Cheese Flour Quesadilla$6.75
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Beef Flour Quesadilla$7.75
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
More about 9 BEANS and A BURRITO
Burnt Lemon Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E

1040 Shoshone st e, Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
More about Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E

