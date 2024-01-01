Quesadillas in Twin Falls
Twin Falls restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about 9 BEANS and A BURRITO
9 BEANS and A BURRITO
764 CHENEY DR, Twin Falls
|Asada - Corn Quesadilla
|$6.75
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.
|Cheese Flour Quesadilla
|$6.75
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
|Beef Flour Quesadilla
|$7.75
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.