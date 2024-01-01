Tacos in Twin Falls
Twin Falls restaurants that serve tacos
9 BEANS and A BURRITO
764 CHENEY DR, Twin Falls
|Beef Taco Salad
|$8.55
Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.
|Chicken Corn Flauta (Rolled Tacos)
|$1.75
Deep-fried, rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken.
|Beef Soft Flour Taco
|$7.55
Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat
HAMBURGERS
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
1040 Shoshone st e, Twin Falls
|BLG Street Tacos
|$3.79
Choice of chicken, barbacoa beef, pulled pork, battered fish or grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico, fried onion (not on fish or shrimp), cilantro, lime wedge and choice of chipotle or cilantro lime sauce