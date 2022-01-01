Go
Twin Oaks Roadhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5745 Old Redwood HWY • $

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Of Bacon$3.00
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$18.00
Brioche Bun, pickle, lettuce, mayonnaise
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Caesar$12.00
romaine . croutons . shaved parmesan .
caesar dressing
* Fries$8.00
Chicken Philly$18.00
Red onions, fire roasted peppers,
blended cheese, spicy aioli, naan
Roadhouse Burger$18.00
House-made burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese, house-made pickles
Brussel Sprouts and Cauliflower$9.00
Tossed in garlic olive oil, served with spicy aioli dipping sauce
* Balsamic Beet$12.00
roasted beets . mixed greens . blue
cheese crumbs . red onion . balsamic
dressing.
* Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$17.00
Brioche Bun, pickle, lettuce, mayonnaise
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$19.00
Brioche Bun, pickle, lettuce, mayonnaise
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5745 Old Redwood HWY

Penngrove CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
