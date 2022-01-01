Go
Twin Oast Brewing

At Twin Oast, our goal is to create Farm-to-Fermenter brews, and Farm-to-Table
food. We strive to use high-quality, fresh, and local ingredients while making a
majority of our menu items from scratch.

3630 NE Catawba Rd. • $$

Popular Items

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
pub sauce | old ohio beer cheese | seasonal fruit dip
Veggie Tacos$10.00
crispy brussels | caramelized onions | sriracha slaw | shredded colby jack
Chicken Tenders$6.00
choice of fries or veggies and ranch
DJ's Perch Tacos$16.50
lake perch | dj’s perch sauce | shredded red cabbage | scallions | shredded colby jack | slightly spicy, highly addictive!
Roasted Brussels$7.00
roasted brussel sprouts | parmesan cheese | garlic aioli
Loaded Boneless Wings$10.00
quin’s hot sauce | bleu cheese crumbles | scallions | celery | haus ranch
Side Garlic Aioli$0.75
All American Burger$12.00
local smashburger blend | sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | onion | brioche bun (ask for single 3.5 oz patty for $1 less)
Twin Oast Burger$13.00
local smashburger blend | sharp cheddar | caramelized onion | pub sauce | salted pretzel bun (ask for a single 3.5 oz patty for $1 less)
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
local lettuce blend | cherry tomatoes | onion | cucumber | colby jack | bonless wings tossed in quin’s hot sauce
3630 NE Catawba Rd.

Port Clinton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
