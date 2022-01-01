Twin Oast Brewing
At Twin Oast, our goal is to create Farm-to-Fermenter brews, and Farm-to-Table
food. We strive to use high-quality, fresh, and local ingredients while making a
majority of our menu items from scratch.
3630 NE Catawba Rd. • $$
3630 NE Catawba Rd.
Port Clinton OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
