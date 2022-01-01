Go
Twin Owls Steakhouse

Carefully crafted by Chef Rich Sickler, our menu offers an extensive selection of steaks, wild game, seafood and more. Paired with our expertly-selected wines and hand-crafted cocktails, the Steakhouse offers a world-class dining experience amidst all the splendor of the Rocky Mountains.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.4 (5225 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Fingerlings$6.00
GF
Potatoes au Gratin$6.00
GF
Long's Peak Burger*$17.00
Half-pound Aspen Ridge Angus Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with our crispy fingerling potatoes.
10 oz. Ribeye*$38.00
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
Spinach & Beet Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, seasonal beets, crushed pistachios, goat cheese. Served with house-made sun-dried cranberry vinaigrette. GF
10oz. Prime Rib*$42.00
Herb-and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, hand-trimmed, slow-roasted and dipped in jus. Served with house-mashed potatoes and sautéed baby carrots. GF
While Supplies Last.
Ahi Tuna Tartare*$18.00
Ahi Tuna Tartare, served with crushed avocado, marinated red onions, crispy wontons and house-made wasabi aioli. cbGF
1 Plastic Utensil Set
Steakhouse Wedge Salad$8.00
Thick-cut iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, black pepper bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Served with house-made Ranch dressing. GF
7 oz. Filet Mignon*$39.00
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue

Estes Park CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
