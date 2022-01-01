Go
Twin Peaks Drive In

Classic Burgers made one at a time since way back!

1734 Tucker Road

Popular Items

Double Burger$7.25
>> Includes: lettuce, pickles & Twin Peaks Burger Sauce <<
Shoe String Fries$3.50
Large or Small
Onion Rings$4.00
Large or Small
The Bacon Burger$8.25
Quality honey smoked bacon, no skimping! >> Includes: Lettuce, Pickles & Twin Peaks Burger Sauce << (cheese and tomato on request)
Seasoned Curly Fries$4.00
Large or Small
Twin Peaks Fry Sauce$0.25
Twin Peaks special blend. (Yep its a secret).
Tater Tots$3.50
Large or Small
Milkshake
Classic Soft Serve Shakes, 12 or so flavors....
Regular Burger$5.75
The classic quick serve burger. >> Includes: lettuce, pickles & Twin Peaks Burger Sauce <<
Chicken Strip Basket with Fries$6.50
Choose 2, or 4 pieces. Choice of fries.
Location

1734 Tucker Road

Hood River OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
