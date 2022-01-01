Twin Peaks Drive In
Classic Burgers made one at a time since way back!
1734 Tucker Road
Popular Items
Location
1734 Tucker Road
Hood River OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
pFriem Family Brewers
Hours: 11:30-8:30.
Place your order via our website, pfriembeer.com/togo. Once you receive the message that your order is ready, head to the Bear's Den window to pick it up.
All takeout orders will include a 15% gratuity, which is evenly distributed between our hourly FOH and BOH employees. This will be displayed as a "service charge" next to your cart subtotal.
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen
Creative global fare offered alongside Stumptown coffee & house-cocktails in hip digs with an outdoor fire pit.
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro
Homegrown international comfort food
Romuls West
Come in and enjoy!