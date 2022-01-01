Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tomah
  • /
  • Twin Peaks Ice Cream, LLC

Twin Peaks Ice Cream, LLC

We are small family owned ice cream shop, located in a rural setting with indoor and outdoor seating and a drive thru.

24649 Hertz Ave

No reviews yet

Location

24649 Hertz Ave

Tomah WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Murray's on Main

No reviews yet

Place your order today for curbside pickup.

Peking Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh, made-to-order Hunan/Szechuan/Cantonese style food!

Little Sweet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh fruit smoothies, bubble tea, coffee, or a dessert!

TAPHOUSE TWENTY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston