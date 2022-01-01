Go
Twin Sisters Brewing Company

Twin Sisters Brewing Company is a story of enthusiasm, experience, and passion coming together to produce great beer, foster our community and enhance the beer culture in Bellingham. We have a full-service restaurant offering distinct recipes prepared from locally-sourced ingredients. Our on-site craft brewery complements a generous beer selection, and we also serve specialty cocktails fashioned from scratch. Bring your little ones and furry friends to enjoy our expansive outdoor beer garden complete with oyster shell boccie courts, fire pits, and a grassy play area.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

500 Carolina St • $$

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)

Popular Items

Cubano$17.00
Pulled pork, Ham, Swiss, red onion, Spicy slaw, Pickle, Dijon mustard
Successor Hazy IPA - 6 Pack$10.99
7.3% ABV | 22 IBU. Our take on a Hazy IPA— a beer for the bold palate! Fruit forward with notes of citrus, pineapple, and stone fruit. Highly aromatic, with balanced low bitterness.
Mac and Cheese$17.00
Cavatappi, Beer cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Panko, Herbs
Successor Hazy IPA - 4 pack 16oz$10.99
7.3% ABV | 22 IBU. Our take on a Hazy IPA— a beer for the bold palate! Fruit forward with notes of citrus, pineapple, and stone fruit. Highly aromatic, with balanced low bitterness.
Southwest Philly$17.00
Steak, jalapeño, red pepper, white onion, wwiss, chipotle aioli
Pulled Pork Poutine$13.00
Fries, Brown gravy, Mozzarella, Herbs
Carne Asada Fries$15.00
Steak, Chipotle aioli, Jalapeño crema, White onion, Cilantro and Lime wedge on a basket of fries
Vegan Bahn Mi (VG)$16.00
Tofu, Cilantro lime slaw, Carrot, Pickled red onion, Cucumber chutney, Jalapeño crema
Pub Burger$17.00
Organic 6oz beef patty, Swiss or cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, stone ground mustard.
$1 Off Bellingham Green IPA- 4 Pack 16oz$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Carolina St

Bellingham WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

