Twin Sisters Brewing Company
Twin Sisters Brewing Company is a story of enthusiasm, experience, and passion coming together to produce great beer, foster our community and enhance the beer culture in Bellingham. We have a full-service restaurant offering distinct recipes prepared from locally-sourced ingredients. Our on-site craft brewery complements a generous beer selection, and we also serve specialty cocktails fashioned from scratch. Bring your little ones and furry friends to enjoy our expansive outdoor beer garden complete with oyster shell boccie courts, fire pits, and a grassy play area.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
500 Carolina St • $$
Location
500 Carolina St
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
