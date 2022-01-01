Twin Springs Supper Club
Join us and enjoy a classic midwestern supper club style menu featuring locally sourced and produced ingredients.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2149 Twin Springs Road • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2149 Twin Springs Road
Decorah IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sugar Bowl - The Landing Market
This is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of soup and a panini sandwich, a flight of ice cream or a traditional scoop. Sit outside on the patio or indoors around the fireplace on our grand leather couch. It's the perfect place to study, meet with friends, or grab something for the road!
Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
Having trouble placing your order?
Give us a call at 563-387-0593
Hotel Winneshiek Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Sugar Bowl
Open via window service in downtown Decorah 1pm-9pm daily. (Indoor seating available at The Landing: 211 College Drive). Reach us via sugarbowl.decorah@gmail.com with questions. We look forward to serving you!
Nathan & Brittany Todd