Twinkle Tea - Pasadena

498 South Lake Avenue

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.25
Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea with Housemade Brown Sugar
HK Iced Milk Tea$2.99
Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Milk Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity, Meshed with Evaporated Milk (contains dairy)
Thai Tea$4.00
Freshly Brewed Organic Thai Tea with Non-Dairy Creamer (milk alternatives available)
Cold Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$4.25
Mixed Fruits Smoothie$5.50
2 Fresh Fruits of Your Choice Blended with Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Jasmine Green Tea$4.85
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Topped with our Well-Loved Cheese Foam
Cold Signature Milk Tea$4.25
Mango Green Tea$4.00
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with a Burst of Mango Flavor
Twinkle Fruit Tea$4.75
Passionfruit Tea with Housemade Pineapple Juice and Strawberry, Kiwi, and Mango Bits
Location

Pasadena CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
