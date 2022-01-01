Go
TwinsBBQco2

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

401 Federal Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

DOPPELGANGER Sauce to go
1lb Pork$16.00
1 lb of Pulled Pork
50 Smoked Fried Wings$60.00
CAROLINA Sauce To go
Potato Salad - Large$4.20
1lb Chicken$16.00
Full Rack of Ribs$24.00
Approx. 12 bones
1/2 Tray of Mac Salad$40.00
Jalepeno Cheddar Sausage$6.00
Cole Slaw LARGE$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 Federal Rd

Brookfield CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm


