Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Twinsburg
/
Twinsburg
/
Pretzels
Twinsburg restaurants that serve pretzels
Burgers 2 Beer Twinsburg
8941 Wilcox Dr, Twinsburg
No reviews yet
Pretzel Me
$11.00
More about Burgers 2 Beer Twinsburg
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
The Basement Sports Bar Twinsburg
9224 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(39 reviews)
Soft Pretzel Bites
$5.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar Twinsburg
Browse other tasty dishes in Twinsburg
Salmon
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Boneless Wings
Sweet Potato Fries
Tacos
Reuben
More near Twinsburg to explore
Chagrin Falls
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Solon
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(469 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston