Twist Bistro and Gallery

32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107 • $$

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Roquefort Pear Salad$14.00
Chicken and Dumplings$24.50
roast chicken breast | housemade gnocchi |white wine goat cheese sauce | blackberry mostarda | braised greens
Shrimp Diablo$26.00
Wild Mushroom Crepe$15.00
fresh folded crepe | winter black truffle ricotta | wild mushrooms | basil pistu | local farm tomato salad
Mediterranean Biscuits (2)$4.50
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Grilled Flatbread Pizza$15.00
fresh organic house-made dough | roasted tomatoes | mozzarella | basil | reggianno parmesan
Vegan Spanikopita$24.50
crisp phyllo pie | braised greens | butternut squash | vegan feta and tzatziki | almond scallion rice | apple slaw
Lemon Chicken Croissant$16.00
Wild Boar Meatballs$13.50
mediterranean style meatballs | house harissa broth | crostini | feta cheese
32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
