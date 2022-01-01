Twist Bakery and Cafe

Go
62 Second Ave

Popular Items

Twistie Cupcake$4.00
A customer favorite! Chocolate cupcake filled with our marshmallow filling, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, and topped with a vanilla swirl. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg and Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)$3.00
Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Eggs, Soy Lecithin
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.75
We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips$3.00
A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, & Soy lecithin.
Birthday Cake Cookie (single)$2.50
The Handheld$6.00
The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon and Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese.
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
A morning classic - filled with blueberries and with lemony notes. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Lemon Square$4.00
Our very popular lemon square cut into an individual serving size. Shortbread crust filled with lemon custard. Allergens: Egg, Contains cornstarch.
Chocolate Chip Scone$4.25
Chocolate chip scone topped with vanilla glaze and mini chocolate chips. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)$3.50
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
Location

62 Second Ave

Burlington MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
