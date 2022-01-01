Go
Toast

Twist Hot Chicken

Nashville Born // Peoria Perfected

8386 w thunderbird rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kool Aid
Twist Hot Tenders$12.00
2 large Twist Hot Tenders w/ Fries, House Slaw, a Kona roll, Pickles & 2 Dipping sauces
Beignets$7.00
Warm Donuts w/ Powdered Sugar & Chocolate Dipping Sauce
Hot Honey$12.00
Twist Hot Chicken, Honey, Butter, & Pickles
Hot Nashville Fries$12.00
Twist Hot Chicken, House Slaw, Creamy Nashville Sauce, Cheese Curds, Twist Sauce, Pickles & Fresh Cilantro
Sauces$0.50
Cheese Curd Fries$5.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, & Drizzled with your choice of dipping sauce
Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
Seasoned Mac
Twist Hot Chicken$12.00
Twist Hot Chicken, House-Slaw, Twist Sauce, & Pickles
Vegan Hot Chicken$15.00
Vegan Twist Hot Chicken, House Slaw, Twist Sauce, Pickles
See full menu

Location

8386 w thunderbird rd

peoria AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

P83

No reviews yet

Stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner! We can't wait to serve you!

Sanctuary Cafe

No reviews yet

Relaxing atmosphere. Hang out by the baseball fields. There are several things to do at Rio Vista Park. Skate park, Volleyball, Soccer, Fishing, walking trails, playgrounds, splash-ads, Baseball, Softball, and many more. Come Check us out!

Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We are a traditional Southern Brazilian Steakhouse, focused on providing a great experience. Our goal is to serve great food with great service. We want to make you feel welcome as you were in south of Brazil tasting a traditional Churrasco.
“Gauchos are known for keeping alive their traditions. Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is proud to be a place where you can live and spread the culture of those who love the authentic tradition of Rio Grande do Sul. We want to continue to cultivating the tradition inherited from our ancestors.”

The Bad Chick

No reviews yet

The Bad Chick is bad & boujee with hand breaded chicken, mouth watering sandwiches, and a bad attitude.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston