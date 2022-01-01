Go
Twist'd Tomato

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

4569 New Linden Hill Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESESTEAK$12.99
Mozzarella Sticks (marinara)$8.99
BONE-IN WING 10 PC$14.99
French Fries (no sauce included)$4.99
GARLIC BREAD CHEESESTEAK$13.99
Twist'd Fried Garlic Knots (marinara)$7.99
MEDIUM CHEESE$11.00
BONELESS 10 PC$12.99
GARDEN SALAD$8.99
LARGE CHEESE$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4569 New Linden Hill Rd

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
