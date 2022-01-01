Go
Toast

Twisted Rooster

Great drinks, chef-inspired food, and awesome service in a comfortable atmosphere where you are encouraged to relax and hang out.

9729 Belleville Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ROOSTER WRAP$11.99
house style buttermilk chicken tenders, bold cheese blend, pepper jack, fresh pico, jalapeños, & shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with twisted potato chips
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
beer battered atlantic cod, fried crisp and served with seasoned waffle fries, twisted tartar sauce and grilled lemon on the side
FRIED CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.49
cavatappi pasta, crispy chicken tenders, house cheese blend, bacon, scallions & twisted bbq drizzle
CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE$10.99
cavatappi pasta, house cheese blend, garlic breadcrumbs & parmesan crisp
TWISTED HOUSE SALAD$10.49
mixed greens, bleu cheese, strawberries, fresh apple, traverse city dried cherries, cinnamon croûtons, roasted pecans, & cherry maple vinaigrette
SOUTHWEST NACHO$10.99
crispy waffle fries, smothered in twisted queso, grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, & cilantro sour cream
MESA CHOPPED SALAD$13.99
chopped lettuce, blackened chicken, roasted sweet corn, roasted red pepper, white cheddar, chickpeas, tortilla crisps & chipotle ranch $
FISH TACOS$14.49
flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered atlantic cod, topped with fresh pico, jack cheese, coleslaw, & cilantro sour cream, with tortilla chips
SIDE TWISTED HOUSE SALAD$5.00
mixed greens, bleu cheese, strawberries, fresh apple, traverse city dried cherries, cinnamon croûtons, roasted pecans, & cherry maple vinaigrette
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS$13.99
all natural chicken strips, with seasoned fries
See full menu

Location

9729 Belleville Road

Belleville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tailgate Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saroki's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

Fresh from scratch Mexican cuisine.

Zo's Good Burger - Canton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston