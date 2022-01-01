Go
Twisted Rooster

Great drinks, chef-inspired food, and awesome service in a comfortable atmosphere where you are encouraged to relax and hang out.

45225 Marketplace Boulevard

Popular Items

CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE$10.99
cavatappi pasta, house cheese blend, garlic breadcrumbs & parmesan crisp
CAESAR SALAD$10.49
chopped romaine lettuce, toasted croûtons, shredded parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, parmesan crisp
ROSTER BURGER$11.49
choice ground chuck, grilled and served with dill pickle slices, lettuce, fresh tomato & rooster aioli, with thunder crunch fries
TURKEY AVACADO CLUB$12.99
herb roasted turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, spring greens, pesto mayo, 9 grain bread, served with twisted potato chips
TWISTED MAC & CHEESE$15.49
cavatappi pasta, house cheese blend, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli, sweet peas, cherry tomatoes, garlic breadcrumbs & parmesan crisp
ROOSTER WRAP$11.99
house style buttermilk chicken tenders, bold cheese blend, pepper jack, fresh pico, jalapeños, & shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with twisted potato chips
BOWL TWISTED ONION SOUP$5.99
Sweet yellow onions simmered in white wine cream, butter and cheese, topped with crisp fried onion straws.
FRIED CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.49
cavatappi pasta, crispy chicken tenders, house cheese blend, bacon, scallions & twisted bbq drizzle
MESA CHOPPED SALAD$13.99
chopped lettuce, blackened chicken, roasted sweet corn, roasted red pepper, white cheddar, chickpeas, tortilla crisps & chipotle ranch $
ZIP CHICKEN$15.49
lightly breaded chicken breasts cooked in detroit zip sauce served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes and topped with sautéed sugar snaps, tomatoes, mushrooms
Location

45225 Marketplace Boulevard

Chesterfield MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

