Go
Toast

Twisted Burger Barrington

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

228 W Northwest Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (1670 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESE BURGER$7.50
REGULAR FRIES
GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES
CALIFORNIA$9.75
CAPTAIN AMERICA$10.25
CHEESY FRIES
ONION RINGS$7.75
SHROOMER$8.75
KIDS MINI CHEESE BURGER$5.95
FARMYARD$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

228 W Northwest Hwy

Barrington IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Remember Charlotte's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Shirley's Piano Bar

No reviews yet

Welcome to your new favorite place!

McGonigal's Pub

No reviews yet

A traditional Irish Pub and restaurant located in the heart of downtown Barrington Illinois.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston