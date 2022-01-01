Go
Twisted Burger - Round Lake

Popular Items

EL ZORRO$9.95
Topped with pepper jack cheese, chorizo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño mayo
Cheese burger$7.50
Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard
Onion rings$7.75
Onion rings with a side of ranch
FRIES
Bacon cheeseburgr$8.75
Topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard
Farmyard$9.50
Topped with american cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard
California$9.75
Topped with avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, tomato and chipotle mayo
Captain America$10.25
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Apple BBQ, lettuce, tomato and a giant onion ring
Southwest salad$12.50
Grilled chicken, fresh greens, black beans, fried tortilla strips, corn, red onions, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, w/side southwest dressing
Shroomer$8.75
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion
Location

TBD 301 N CEDAR LAKE RD

Round Lake IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
