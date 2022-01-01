Twisted Burger - Round Lake

Light the Lamp Brewery

Award winning brewpub crafting beers and unique food in downtown Grayslake, IL.

Order beer to-go online 24/7, pick up at your convenience.

Take out/Order pick up hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue-Thur: 4pm - 9pm

Friday: 4pm to 9pm

Saturday: 11am - 9pm

Sun: 11am-7pm

