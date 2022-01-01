Go
Twisted Fin image
Seafood
Sandwiches

Twisted Fin

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

118 Reviews

$$

7954 N Wickham Rd

Melbourne, FL 32940

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich$13.49
Mahi, Crispy Cod or Cobia. Served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
Fish Tacos$12.49
Two flour tortillas with Mahi, Crispy Cod, or Cobia. Filled with pickled super slaw, tomatoes, queso fresca, cilantro, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
Caribbean Bowl$13.99
Mahi, Salmon, Shrimp, Cobia, Chicken, or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) choice of rice, avocados, black beans, corn, queso fresca, mangos, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, chives and caribbean or citron sauce.
Crispy Combo Basket$13.99
Crispy Cod and Shrimp, twisted fries, and island slaw.
Burrito$11.49
Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein), choice of rice, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rojo sauce, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
Wrap$9.99
Mahi, Crispy Cod, Cobia, Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) with lettuce, tomato and choice of avocado ranch, key lime tartar or sriracha aioli.
Power Bowl$13.49
Mahi, Salmon, Shrimp, Cobia, Chicken, or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) choice of rice, super slaw, avocado, quinoa, spinach, edamame, red cabbage and caribbean or citron sauce.
Poke Bowl$13.99
Tuna or Salmon, choice of rice, super slaw, seaweed, mangos, edamame, wonton strips, scallions poke sauce and sesame seeds.
Crispy Fish Basket$12.99
Crispy Cod, fries, and island slaw.
Conch Fritters$8.99
“Killer” conch with tropical island sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne FL 32940

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Amici's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amici's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amici's Wine Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Island IX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Twisted Fin

orange star4.5 • 118 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston