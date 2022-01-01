Seafood
Sandwiches
Twisted Fin
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
118 Reviews
$$
7954 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32940
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne FL 32940
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Amici's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Amici's Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Amici's Wine Room
Come in and enjoy!
Island IX
Come in and enjoy!