Twisted Fork Grill & Bar

2208 El Jobean Rd

Popular Items

Grits And .....$13.00
The Twisted Goat$14.00
Seasoned, house made bacon jam, caramelized onion, fried goat cheese round.
CVO Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onion, olives.
Burger$14.00
Twisted Piizza Wheels$14.00
Twisted Sprouts$11.00
Sautéed brussels sprouts, bacon, garlic, roasted almonds, served over goat cheese. Dare ya! You’ve never had brussels like these.
Road King$16.00
Location

Port Charlotte FL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
