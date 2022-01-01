Twisted Greek
Twisted Greek is a Food Truck turning out Greek Style Doughnuts along with other Classic offerings with a twist.
3115 Gloss Avenue
Location
3115 Gloss Avenue
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Emma's Cafe & Coffee Shop LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Stadium Social
Sports & Nightlife
Pearlstar
Come in and enjoy!
The Lunchbox Carryout
Come in and enjoy!