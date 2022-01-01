Go
Twisted Noodle Cafe

20 N Main St Ste 108 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2137 reviews)

Teriyaki Noodle$12.00
Noodles, Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Edamame , Cabbage and Cilantro Tossed in House- Made Citrus Teriyaki Sauce and topped with Wonton Strips
Lemon Chicken Pasta$12.00
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Green Chili Mac and Cheese$11.50
Pasta, Chicken, Green Chilis, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce
Twisted Noodle$12.00
Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes and Spinach Tossed in a Pesto Cream Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Cheese
Lemon Chicken Power Bowl$12.50
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Tomatoes, Spinach and Lemon Cream Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese
Bread Stick$1.00
Enchilada Power Bowl$12.50
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Lime Juice and Cilantro in a Green Chili Verde Sauce topped with House-made Guacamole and Tortilla Strips
Kids Mac and Cheese$6.00
Pasta, Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Cream
Alfredo$10.50
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Creamy Pesto$10.50
Pasta, Pesto and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

20 N Main St Ste 108

St George UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
