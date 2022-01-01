Go
Toast

Twisted Path Distillery

We are a certified organic, grain-to-glass distillery in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. In building our distillery and developing our spirits, we evaluated every step with one goal in mind: make it taste great. This means never compromising quality for efficiency. We start with premium organic ingredients, and in small, careful, slow batches, we make spirits that showcase the quality of those ingredients.

2018 South 1st Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

R Y E S P E C T (375ml)$20.00
bottled in bond rye whiskey, organic cane sugar, wild cherry bark, chicory, grapefruit & sansho bitters
Twisted Chai (750ml)$35.00
An all-organic chai tea liqueur.
Sweater Weather (12oz)$12.50
chai liqueur, cranberry, granny smith apple, turmeric-ginger bitters
Barrel Proof Rye (375ml)$40.00
Aged over 5 years, barrel 4 of our rye whiskey comes in at a whopping 130.9 proof. This is an extremely limited release with only 175 375 ml bottles available.
Midnight Society (375ml)$15.00
applewood-smoked white rum, cacao-nib-infused dark rum, burnt sugar, vanilla & aromatic bitters
The Stranger (12oz)$12.50
vodka, maple & sarsaparilla soda, cinnamon, vanilla, turmeric-ginger bitters
Dark Rum Old Fashioned (375ml)$20.00
dark rum, turbinado sugar, chocolate & aromatic bitters
Twisted Path Tasting Glass$3.00
3 oz tasting glass, perfect for sipping any spirit
Aggressively Friendly (12oz)$10.00
white rum, lavender, rosemary, Top Note Grapefruit, lime acid, falernum bitters
Chai Nog (750ml)$25.00
Chai Egg Nog, 'nuff said. Chai liqueur, whole egg, heavy whipping cream, turbinado, aromatic bitters, salt

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Live Music
Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2018 South 1st Street

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Transfer Pizzeria Café

No reviews yet

Warm and cozy independent pizzeria with full-service bar and café, open for inside dining and also offering curbside, take out & delivery, as well as private events. Live music is still on hold. Stay tuned!

Lost Whale

No reviews yet

Two hospitality veterans have teamed up to bring Lost Whale, a Midwestern hospitality-focused bar, to 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.
After years in the industry, Tripper Duval, former mixologist for Badger Liquor and Daniel Beres, formerly Beverage Director for Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, decided to introduce their brand of hospitality to Milwaukee. Wisconsin is filled with hard-working people who want to go out to have a good time. We value their time and we’re focused on speed behind the bar, a minimized wait time for drinks, and fresh innovative cocktails.

Being that the bar is located on the Kinnickinnic River and inspired by Lake Michigan folklore, Lost Whale is focused on community efforts and charities that respect and maintain Milwaukee’s waterways. We practice sustainability through many facets such as biodegradable straws, cross-utilizing produce, composting waste, and recycling.

Joyride Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kompali

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston