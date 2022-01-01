Go
Toast

Twisted Root

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

310 E Abram St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hand-Punched Fries$3.25
Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process
Fried Pickles$3.75
All American$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
Build Your Own$6.75
Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings
Peppercorn Ranch$0.75
The Western$9.50
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos
Freshman 15$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
Big Tex$10.00
Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce
Onion Strings$3.75
Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order
The Classic$7.75
Cheddar cheese, TX beef
See full menu

Location

310 E Abram St

Arlington TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hayters Bar & Taco Lounge

No reviews yet

Craft cocktails made fresh in the heart of downtown Arlington.

Old School Pizza Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hurtado Barbecue

No reviews yet

Tex-Mex barbecue located in the heart of Arlington, Texas.

Restaurant506

No reviews yet

Excellent food is only the start of your experience at Restaurant506. We combine classic cooking methods with fresh ingredients to create delicious tasting food that is artfully presented. Together with our attentive team of servers, we strive to be sure that your experience at our restaurant is absolutely perfect.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston