Twisted Root
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.
2820 Central Dr
Popular Items
Location
2820 Central Dr
Bedford TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai Jasmine Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Pho V Noodle House & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
The Blu Crab
Come in and enjoy!
Stone House Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!