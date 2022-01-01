Go
Twisted Root Burger - Athens

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

1012 E Tyler St.

Athens, TX 75751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Fried Pickles
$3.75
Freshman 15 image
Freshman 15
$10.50

Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon

The Western image
The Western
$9.50

Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos

The Classic image
The Classic
$7.75

Cheddar cheese, TX beef

Item pic
Build Your Own
$6.75

Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings

All American image
All American
$8.75

Double American cheese, crispy bacon

Big Tex image
Big Tex
$10.00

Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce

Item pic
Hand-Punched Fries
$3.25

Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process

Item pic
Treat-YO-Self
$7.00

Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch

Item pic
Onion Strings
$3.75

Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order

Cheese Fries

Item pic
ORG Twisted Cheese Fries
$6.25

Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese

Fried Pickles

Item pic
Fried Pickles
$3.75
More

Famous Uncle Fletch's
$9.00

Original Favorite Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato and Uncle Fletch's Spicy Relish!

Item pic
LotsAShroom
$9.00

Garlic baby porabello mushrooms, Swiss cheese

Item pic
Gosh Jam It!
$9.50

Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce

Item pic
Ain't No Chicken Club
$9.25

Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun

Item pic
The Happy Pilgrim
$9.00

All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat

Item pic
Tootsies Hot Chicken
$9.00

Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli

Unsweet Tea
$2.65
Fountain Drink
$2.65
Watermelon Tea
$2.65
Item pic
Kids Grill Chz
$5.00

Kid-sized portions, sides sold separately

Item pic
Kids Burger
$5.00

Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately

Item pic
Yes Siree Cobb
$9.50

Chopped romaine w/bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, bacon, & hard-boiled egg w/honey-dijon vinaigrette

Item pic
South of the Border
$9.00

Chopped romaine w/corn, black beans, jalapeños, red bell peppers, 1/2 an avocado, cherry tomatoes & cotija cheese w/chipotle ranch dressing

Peppercorn Ranch x 2
$1.25
Chipotle Ranch x 2
$1.25
Chipotle Ranch
$0.75
Peppercorn Ranch
$0.75
Chipotle Sauce
$0.75
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

1012 E Tyler St., Athens TX 75751

