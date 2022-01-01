Go
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

505 Houston St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tootsies Hot Chicken$9.00
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli
Build Your Own$6.75
Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings
Big Tex$10.00
Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce
All American$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
Vegabond$10.00
Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat
The Happy Pilgrim$9.00
All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat
The Western$9.50
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos
LotsAShroom$9.00
Garlic baby porabello mushrooms, Swiss cheese
Freshman 15$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
Ain't No Chicken Club$9.25
Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun
Location

Coppell TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
