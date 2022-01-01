Go
Twisted Root

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

2615 Commerce St

Popular Items

All American$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
Freshman 15$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
The Classic$7.75
Cheddar cheese, TX beef
Hand-Punched Fries$3.25
Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process
Fried Pickles$3.75
Big Tex$10.00
Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce
The Western$9.50
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos
Build Your Own$6.75
Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings
Onion Strings$3.75
Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order
Treat-YO-Self$7.00
Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch
Dallas TX

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
