Go
Toast

Twisted Root

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

116 W Loop 289

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$3.75
The Millionaire$15.00
Open-faced knife + fork burger with wagyu beef, aged cheddar, truffle aioli, garlic mushrooms, bacon, dark beer sauce, crispy tobacco onions
Gosh Jam It!$9.50
Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce
Build Your Own$6.75
Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings
All American$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
ORG Twisted Cheese Fries$6.25
Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese
Big Tex$10.00
Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce
The Happy Pilgrim$9.00
All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat
The Classic$7.75
Cheddar cheese, TX beef
Vegabond$10.00
Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat
See full menu

Location

116 W Loop 289

Lubbock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Chop Chop Rice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Expedition Cafe

No reviews yet

Flavorful food Served Daily!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston