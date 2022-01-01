Go
Toast

Twisted Root Burger

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

109 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)

Popular Items

The Happy Pilgrim$9.00
All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat
Big Tex$10.00
Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce
Build Your Own$6.75
Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings
The Western$9.50
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos
Ain't No Chicken Club$9.25
Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun
Gosh Jam It!$9.50
Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce
Vegabond$10.00
Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat
Tootsies Hot Chicken$9.00
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli
The Classic$7.75
Cheddar cheese, TX beef
The Millionaire$15.00
Open-faced knife + fork burger with wagyu beef, aged cheddar, truffle aioli, garlic mushrooms, bacon, dark beer sauce, crispy tobacco onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Divey
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

109 S Main St

Mansfield TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Del Toro BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BIG D BBQ

No reviews yet

Big D BBQ offers a full menu of barbecue goodness. Slow-smoked, all-natural American brisket, chicken and pork. Made-from-scratch signature sides made with real ingredients. Our unique, organic sauces. And the kind of treat-you-like-family service that makes everything go down better.
Whether you dine with us or take it home, we hope you and your family will savor every bite.
Because, you are family to us.

Hearth Cafe Mansfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston