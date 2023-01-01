Twisted Sisters Downtown - 111 South Washington Street
Open today 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
Location
111 South Washington Street, Fredericksburg TX 78624
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen
No Reviews
313 East San Antonio Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant