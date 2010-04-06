Go
A map showing the location of Twisted Sisters Tap House - 138 N. 8th StView gallery

Twisted Sisters Tap House - 138 N. 8th St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

138 N. 8th St

Midlothian, TX 76065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

138 N. 8th St, Midlothian TX 76065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Roasted Beeanery - 1001 E Main St Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
1001 E Main St Suite C Midlothian, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
The Bistro @ The MILE
orange starNo Reviews
711 West Avenue I Midlothian, TX 76065
View restaurantnext
Midlo Market - 216 W Ave F
orange star4.6 • 10
216 W Ave F Midlothian, TX 76065
View restaurantnext
TEXICUREAN
orange starNo Reviews
412 W Ave F Midlothian, TX 76065
View restaurantnext
WhoDAQ Daiquiris
orange starNo Reviews
4470 E Highway 287 Suite 1000 Midlothian, TX 76065
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Midlothian TX #584
orange star4.2 • 1,022
1000 George Hopper Road Midlothian, TX 76065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Beef 'O' Brady's - Midlothian TX #584
orange star4.2 • 1,022
1000 George Hopper Road Midlothian, TX 76065
View restaurantnext
Midlo Market - 216 W Ave F
orange star4.6 • 10
216 W Ave F Midlothian, TX 76065
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Midlothian

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (551 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Twisted Sisters Tap House - 138 N. 8th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston