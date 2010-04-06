Twisted Sisters Tap House - 138 N. 8th St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
138 N. 8th St, Midlothian TX 76065
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Roasted Beeanery - 1001 E Main St Suite C
No Reviews
1001 E Main St Suite C Midlothian, TX 76028
View restaurant