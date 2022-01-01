Go
Toast

Twisted Taino Restaurant

"a Taste of San Juan"

5633 Pearl Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Birria-Queso Tacos$13.99
Two Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Queso Blanco and smothered with Beef Consomé, then stuffed again with more Queso Blanco & Steak. Served w. Chopped Cilantro & Avocado-Habanero Salsa & Beef Consomé
Stuffed Mofongo$14.49
Enjoy from a variety of Mofongos that are made gracefully for every taste bud. Mashed Fried Green Plantains with Garlic Oil & Bacon stuffed with choice of protein topped with Poblano Cheese Sauce & side salad.
Empanada Trio$8.99
3 Caribbean style turnovers made to order fresh stuffed with meat or veggie of choice. Choose one or combine them all served w. Cilantro Aioli
Twisted Doritos$9.99
Our Twisted version on Walking Tacos, topped with choice of meat, Queso Blanco, Poblano Cheese Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce, Sour Cream & Mexican Hot Sauce.
Twisted Quesadillas$8.99
Flour Tortilla filled w. Melted Queso Blanco, Creole Chicken, House Garlic Sauce & Guava Habanero Sauce served w. Sour Cream.
Jibaro Bowl$14.49
Arroz Mamposteao’, meat of choice, Plantain Chips (Tostones), Cilantro Aioli
Trifongo Rice Bowl$14.99
Mashed Plantains, Yuca, Bacon & Sweet Plantains stuffed w. Arroz Mamposteao’, Meat of Choice, Queso Blanco, Potato Stix, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Buttermilk Ranch, Cheddar Sauce, Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce
El Cubano$13.99
Hot pressed Cuban Bread filled with Guajillo Pork or Creole Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard, House Garlic Sauce & Pickle Chips
Gourmet Tacos (Min of 3)
3 Soft Corn Tacos of choice topped w. mild Pico de Gallo & Signature Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce.
Twisted Tostones, Maduros & Fries$9.99
Crispy Plantain Chips topped with meat of choice, Creamy Poblano Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, French Fried Onions, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Bacon, House Garlic Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5633 Pearl Rd

Parma OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schnitz Ale Brewery

No reviews yet

Brewery with Fresh Bier, Smoked Foods, and Scratch Kitchen featuring food from all parts of Europe. Come in and enjoy! Cheers!!

Das Schnitzel Haus

No reviews yet

We are a casual German "Scratch Kitchen".
From the gravy's and sauces to the desserts and the bread, everything is made from scratch inside the restaurant.
Come on in and enjoy tastes from Germany and other parts of Europe right here in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Corned Beef Co

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

No reviews yet

Since 2012, Guys Pizza Co. has provided value to the community by offering great food and service. We are proud supporters of local schools, churches and charitable organizations. Proud to call Parma home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston