Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

Twisted Tomato is a family owned and operated pizzeria located in Cuyahoga Falls. Specializing in creative foods & creating unique dishes with a twist. Stop in for a slice or take home one of the largest pizzas in Summit County.

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1909 Bailey Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)

Popular Items

Jo-Jo's (10)$4.00
Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order
Personal Calzone$7.00
Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
.60 Boneless Wings
Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)$11.00
12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
6pc Wing$6.00
6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$9.00
10" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings, and sauce.
Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza$13.00
14" (10 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
12pc Wing$11.00
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
2 Topping Personal Calzone$5.00
A personal sized calzone with your choice of cheese, two toppings, and any dipping sauce you'd like. Only 5 dollars during lunch!
Regular Calzone$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1909 Bailey Rd

Cuyahoga Falls OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
