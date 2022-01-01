Go
Toast

Twisted Tree at DeCordova

Popular Items

Mum's Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Everything Bagel$3.50
Vanilla Macadamia Latte$5.50
double espresso, vanilla, macadamia milk
BLATT$11.00
bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, roasted turkey, house made aioli, on multi grain bread
Classic Toast$6.00
buttered sourdough toast with a side of strawberry preserves and lemon curd
Latte$4.25
Resilient Juice$5.00
immune system boosting blend of blood orange, elderberry, turmeric, ginger, and black pepper.
Mocha$4.50
Avocado Toast$9.50
toasted sourdough bread, smashed avocado, marinated feta, toasted nut and seed blend, crushed red pepper, lemon
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on a braided roll
Location

51Sandy Pond Road

Lincoln MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
