Twisted Tree Cafe

From sprout to plate, we’re all about offering smart, healthy, on-the-go people, smart, healthy, on-the-go food. We believe the choices we make about what we eat, where it comes from and how it’s prepared have a direct and powerful impact on the health of individuals, communities and the environment.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

145 Lincoln Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

Get Figgy With It$9.00
Fig jam, sliced apple, arugula and brie cheese melted on grilled sourdough
The Michelangelo$9.00
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, drizzled with balsamic reduction and served on grilled sourdough
LG Latte$4.25
Cado Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado and bacon
ECM$5.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
The Angry Sandwich$7.50
fried egg, crispy bacon, cheddar, avocado, and local hot honey served on a toasted poppy bagel
Charlies BLTT$9.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-made aioli
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Scrambled egg, salsa, potato, pepper, cheese, onion and black beans
Chickado$9.00
Shredded chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, house-made aioli on toasted ciabatta
Chips$2.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

145 Lincoln Rd

Lincoln MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
