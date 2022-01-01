Go
Toast

Twisted Twin Ramen

Welcome to Twisted Twin Ramen! This new locally veteran owned Ramen shop is ran by professionally trained Ramen Chef Andrea Womack. We are here to bring Sierra Vista authentic Japanese style ramen served with the best quality ingredients and service!

4235 Arizona 92

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waikiki Rice Bowl$8.00
Seared bbq pork char siu, marinated soft boiled egg on top of jasmine rice topped with spicy gochugaru mayo, scallions and sesame seeds
Twisted Twin Black Garlic Tonkotsu$15.00
Our signature 8-hour pork bone broth, topped with pork belly chashu, marinated soft boiled egg, green onions, menma (bamboo shoots), woodear mushroom, naruto and nori.
Waikiki Ramen$15.00
Soy sauce based ramen topped with BBQ pork char siu, popcorn micro greens, marinated soft boiled egg, two pork dumplings, green onion and nori
Pork Belly Steam Bun$8.00
house made pickled red onions, cucumbers, spicy mayo
Spicy White Miso Kimchi Ramen$15.00
White miso based ramen with Spicy red garlic & shallot oil, our house signature kimchi, pork belly chashu, marinated soft boiled egg, menma, woodear mushroom, green onion, naruto, nori!
Waikiki Style BBQ Steam Bun$8.00
house made pickled red onions, cucumbers, spicy mayo
Shoyu Ramen$13.00
Soy sauce based pork ramen topped with pork belly chashu, soft boiled egg, menma, wood ear mushroom, green onion, naruto and nori
Gyoza$8.00
6 fried pork gyoza topped with spicy mayo and scallions
Seaweed Salad$5.00
See full menu

Location

4235 Arizona 92

Sierra Vista AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ROOKIES

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

No reviews yet

Support Local Restaurant!
Curbside, Dine- In & Delivery!

High Heat Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

High Heat Sports Grill

No reviews yet

At restaurant High Heat Sports Grill we offer meals of excellent quality; a wide variety of beer and liquor; live sport events including UFC and NFL Sunday tickets:
The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine dishes like: Burger, Sandwiches, Krispy Krunchy Chickens, Pizza etc.
Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! while watching and enjoying a sporting event.
We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston