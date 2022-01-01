Cpt. Jack lit a fire & Da Ribs got, Lightly Smoked and Seasoned boneless ribs are finished on the grill with your choice of sauce and placed on a mound of our fried potatoes, seasoned to your perfection. Sauce Options: Kansas City BBQ, Bourbon Peach BBQ or Apple Jalapeno BBQ. "Dis dude was drunk from da rum, he lit a fire unda da ribs and potatoes ... whelp those pirates were eatin good all week!"

