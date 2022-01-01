Go
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery

Grab your Twisted Hippo beer to go!

2925 West Montrose Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Delicious, crispy fries! Comes with ketchup for a classic dip sitch.
Please note: our fries are not gluten free.
Pretzel Nuggets$11.00
Warm, salted pretzel bites served with cheese sauce and beer mustard. Vegan without the beer cheese if you roll that way!
Please note: gluten free not available.
Extra Beer Cheese$3.00
Smash Burger (vegetarian/vegan available)$16.00
Two smash-style BEEF patties on a potato roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and secret Hippo sauce. VEGETARIAN with the Beyond burger for +$2 make it VEGAN by substituting vegan hippo sauce and cheese! Comes with Fries, Tots, or Fruit.
Tots$6.00
Classic Tater Barrels served with ketchup for a traditional dipping sitch. Our tots are gluten free!
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Button mushrooms hand battered and fried, served with sriracha mayo.
BYO Salad$12.00
Our signature mixed greens topped with your choice of fresh ingredients!
Spicy Fried Chicken Sando$18.50
Hand battered and fried spicy chicken breast served with house made slaw and pickles on a brioche bun.
Head of the Glass (4-pack)$12.50
Session IPA - 4.7% ABV
See full menu

Location

2925 West Montrose Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

