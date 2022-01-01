Go
Toast

Two20 Taphouse & Grill

We strive to take classic pub grub and give it unique flare with made from scratch, locally sourced, & high quality ingredients. Beer brings people together. We integrate an expansive selection of craft-beer with an eclectic variety of food, flavors and scratch dishes with something that appeals to everyone!

220 W Main St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

220 W Main St

Wautoma WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Christianos Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Klinger's Real BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Moose Inn

No reviews yet

Fresh Seafood & Steaks Served Daily
Craft Beers & Cocktails
Open 7 Days A Week
Catering for all Groups & Events

Sluggers Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston