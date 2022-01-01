Go
Two Birds Cafe

Seasonal scratch kitchen providing breakfast, lunch, and baked goods.

SANDWICHES

653 Downingtown Pike • $$

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)

Popular Items

BISCUIT$2.25
CINNAMON BUN$5.00
COUNTRY POTATOES$4.00
FARMERS OMELET$13.00
TURKEY SANDWICH$14.00
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$8.00
BRUSSELS SALAD$12.00
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
MEATS$4.00
SCONE$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

653 Downingtown Pike

West Chester PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
