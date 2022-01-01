Two Birds Cafe
Seasonal scratch kitchen providing breakfast, lunch, and baked goods.
SANDWICHES
653 Downingtown Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
653 Downingtown Pike
West Chester PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Baguette Magique
Come in and enjoy!
The Couch Tomato Cafe'
Proudly Featuring -
Fresh | Local | Organic -
For CATERING needs, please call our catering department directly at (215) 483-2278
Mae's WC
Come in and enjoy!
Wrong Crowd Beer Co.
Come in and enjoy!