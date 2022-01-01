Go
Two Boots Pizza

Started by two indie filmmakers in NYC's East Village in 1987, Two Boots has been welcoming lovers of their unique cornmeal-crust pizza, po' boys and salads for over 30 years. With 6 locations including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Jersey City and Nashville, Two Boots continues to grow, while striving to bring our Cajun-Italian cooking, family-friendly service, funky folk art and our deep commitment to our communities wherever we go.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

133 Newark Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (4255 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Buckminster$11.95
a top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce, with spinach, roasted garlic, parmigiano, provolone & mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)$3.50
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Pepsi$1.75
Medium Cleopatra Jones$19.95
sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions & mozzarella
Small Dude$12.95
our cajun bacon cheeseburger pie; ground beef & andouille, tasso ham, cheddar & mozarella
Medium Cheese$14.50
Galbani premium whole milk mozzarella & our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust
Small Cheese$9.50
Galbani premium whole milk mozzarella & our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust
Cajun Ranch Dipper$0.75
Small Bayou Beast$13.95
spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos & jalapenos
Large Cheese$21.00
Galbani premium whole milk mozzarella & our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

133 Newark Ave

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
