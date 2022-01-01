Go
Two Boots Pizza

New York Style Pizza, whole pies or by the slice!

PIZZA

1925 Broadway • $

Avg 4.2 (1769 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg - Cheese$16.95
Whole Milk Galbani Mozzarella and our classic piquant sauce
Sm- House Salad$5.95
Mixed greens with chickpeas, red onions, and shredded carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.
Lg - Cleopatra$21.95
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions & Mozzarella.
Sm- Cheese$9.95
Whole Milk Galbani Mozzarella and our classic piquant sauce
Marinara Dipper$0.75
Lg - Pepperoni$17.95
All beef pepperoni, Galbani premium whole milk Mozzarella and our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust.
Lg - Kitty$22.95
With Hattie B's hot chicken, and jalapeños. Served with pickles.
Med- Cheese$12.95
whole milk Galbani mozzarella and our classic piquant sauce
Garlic Knots (3)$2.10
Served with marinara sauce.
Cajun Ranch Dipper$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1925 Broadway

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants

The Graduate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

No reviews yet

Curbside Pick-up, Take-Out, Delivery and Catering available daily.
Complimentary Parking in front and back of Restaurant.

The Row Kitchen & Pub

No reviews yet

For over 30 years, The Row was the hangout spot for singers & songwriters who helped shape country music history. With our distinct Nashville cuisine and nightly live music, we are still living up to our reputation of being a “True Taste of Nashville”.

Two Boots Midtown Nashville

No reviews yet

Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain it's idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it, "not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking - and karma - to the rest of the world.

